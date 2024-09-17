A Day Of Action For Climate Justice: Youth Demand Government Accountability

On Friday, 27th September, people across New Zealand will mobilise for a climate strike, calling on the Government to take urgent action to safeguard their future. This day of action is about more than just demanding climate justice—it is a stand for the right to a livable planet, for future generations, and for the sovereignty of marginalised communities.

Currently, events are confirmed in 6 locations, with more in the process of being finalised. Information can be found on the FB page of School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

“We demand that the Government stops trampling on the rights of people and the planet and instead prioritises bold, transformative actions to address the climate crisis and social injustices. Our demands are clear and uncompromising” says School Strike 4 Climate NZ coordinator and Ōtepoti organiser, Perā.

1. Climate Justice Now:

Uphold commitments to the Emissions Reduction Plan

Correct harmful environmental policies and stop oil and gas exploration in New Zealand

Regulate international flights and cruises to reduce emissions

Lower the voting age to 16 to allow young people a say in their future

2. Abolish the Fast Track Bill:

We demand a government that takes the time to properly assess the environmental impacts of infrastructure projects without fast-tracking destruction

3. Toitū Te Tiriti - Uphold the Māori Version of the Treaty of Waitangi:

Respect the Māori version of the Treaty and acknowledge Māori sovereignty (Tino Rangatiratanga) over their land and resources

Oppose the Treaty Principles Bill, which threatens Māori rights and self-governance

Protect Māori Wards and natural treasures like Lake Rotokākahi and Waikoropupū Springs

4. Solidarity with Palestine:

Grant humanitarian visas to Palestinian refugees

Stop selling bomb materials to the U.S. and withdraw military involvement in the Red Sea

Recognise Palestine as an independent state

The strike will represent the collective voice of youth demanding a government that takes its responsibility seriously.

“We refuse to stand by while decisions are made that destroy our future, our environment, and the lives of indigenous and marginalised communities” says Kereama, one of the SS4C coordinators.

The organisers call on all allies—youth, workers, parents, and community leaders—to stand with them in demanding urgent, meaningful action.

“Together, we will fight for climate justice and a future where people and the planet come before profit and destruction. Join us on the streets on 27th September. Our future depends on it” says Perā.

