Pricey Arrest In St Lukes

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have recovered two expensive pieces of jewellery after being stolen from a shopping centre.

Staff at a jewellery store at St Lukes Shopping Centre reported the theft just before 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says Police attended the mall and began making enquiries to locate the items worth over $25,000.

“A man had left the store allegedly taking a pendant and neckless without paying.

“There were no threats of violence made towards the staff working, but ultimately it's not something the staff should have had to experience."

Police began making enquiries and were soon at a nearby Morningside address.

“We located the man that had allegedly committed the theft, along with the stolen jewellery,” Inspector Robertson says.

“It’s a good result we’ve been able to resolve this matter quickly and put someone before the Court.”

The 19-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with theft.

