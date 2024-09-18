Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue Investigating Spate Of Tikipunga Vehicle Fires

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are urging the Tikipunga community to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, as an investigation continues into car fires in the area.

Five vehicle fires this month are now under investigation by Whangārei CIB.

Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein says offending is generally occurring before first light.

“I’m asking those that live in Tikipunga, or those passing through, to be extra vigilant around this time period,” he says.

“We need to hear straight away if you see suspicious activity taking place.

“Whether you’re walking the dog, going for a walk or heading off to work – we need to hear from you.”

Police ask for any people or vehicles acting suspiciously to be reported by calling 111.

Detective Sergeant Serfontein says two further arsons have occurred this week.

The first of which occurred on 16 September at around 5.30am on Meadow Park Crescent and at around 5am today on Paramount Parade.

“A second vehicle on the same property was targeted this morning but was unsuccessful,” Detective Sergeant Serfontein says.

Whangārei CIB are continuing to make enquiries into these recent events.

“We would like to reassure the community that anyone with information about the person, or persons, responsible can contact Police or Crime Stoppers in confidence,” Detective Sergeant Serfontein says.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240912/0211.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 