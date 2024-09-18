Police Continue Investigating Spate Of Tikipunga Vehicle Fires

Police are urging the Tikipunga community to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, as an investigation continues into car fires in the area.

Five vehicle fires this month are now under investigation by Whangārei CIB.

Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein says offending is generally occurring before first light.

“I’m asking those that live in Tikipunga, or those passing through, to be extra vigilant around this time period,” he says.

“We need to hear straight away if you see suspicious activity taking place.

“Whether you’re walking the dog, going for a walk or heading off to work – we need to hear from you.”

Police ask for any people or vehicles acting suspiciously to be reported by calling 111.

Detective Sergeant Serfontein says two further arsons have occurred this week.

The first of which occurred on 16 September at around 5.30am on Meadow Park Crescent and at around 5am today on Paramount Parade.

“A second vehicle on the same property was targeted this morning but was unsuccessful,” Detective Sergeant Serfontein says.

Whangārei CIB are continuing to make enquiries into these recent events.

“We would like to reassure the community that anyone with information about the person, or persons, responsible can contact Police or Crime Stoppers in confidence,” Detective Sergeant Serfontein says.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240912/0211.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

