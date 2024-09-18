Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors’ Week Celebrates International Day Of Older Persons

This year’s Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors’ Week starts next week to coincide with International Day of Older Persons – and there’s something for all vintages.

The theme for this year is Tō Tātou Wāhi - Our Place, and Wellington City Council has collaborated with community centres, libraries, community gardens and Age Concern to bring a programme of mostly free events and activities to Pōneke for the week.

From BYO a friend to the pool for free, free off-peak rides on the Cable Car for SuperGold Card holders, movie nights, tours, quizzes, afternoon teas, chair yoga dancing, mahjong and pickleball – the sky’s the limit, not your age.

The International Day of Older Persons is observed on 1 October each year, so we like to acknowledge the date with Te Wiki Kaumātua, says Manager Connected Communities, David Ensor.

“Senior citizens are a taonga – and should be treated as such. They should be treasured, celebrated and encouraged to engage in the community as they contribute so much in so many ways from their years of experience, wide-ranging knowledge, and a litany of life skills.”

Designed to encourage our older community members to improve their health, well-being and connectedness, the goal is to provide opportunities for seniors to attend, participate in, and enjoy Te Wiki Kaumātua 2024.

Stephen Opie, Chief Executive of Age Concern Wellington, says Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week is an important festival celebrating the older members of our community.

“There are both joys and challenges of being a senior in our society today, so it’s really important to celebrate the gift of age and support our older people in building connections, reducing social isolation, building confidence, learning new things and having fun together. Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week highlights the many activities and services seniors can access to help them age well.”

Note:

Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week

Āhea | When: Wednesday 25 September to Wednesday 2 October 2024

Ki hea | Where: Multiple locations

