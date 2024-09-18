Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Community Rally To Save Elderly Driver At Intersection Collision

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists help free elderly driver at crash scene in Hamilton (Photo/Supplied)

Please attribute to Constable Jordyn Paekau, Strategic Traffic Unit, Waikato Police

On 25 August at about 9am the driver of a van was turning at the intersection on Pukete and Wairere Drive Hamilton.

The van driver failed to comply with the red traffic signal and collided with an oncoming vehicle which had the right of way.

This resulted in the van tipping over crushing the elderly van driver’s arm.

Despite the circumstances – within seconds of the crash occurring, other road users came to the aid of both drivers, and when they realised that the driver was elderly and the van was trapping their arm, they quickly came together and as a group pushed the vehicle upright onto its wheels.

Along with a fast response from FENZ, Hato-Hone St John and quick-thinking members of the public, the injured driver was able to be treated immediately.

We were impressed at how the community came together to help one another during the incident and how both drivers showed concern for one another at the scene. They were both in good spirits despite their ordeal.

The van driver was taken to hospital for treatment on their arm along with the driver of the other vehicle who had minor injuries.

It’s a timely reminder to always take a second look at intersections and keep a look out for other vehicles even though you have the right of way.

Things could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of other motorists and witnesses at the scene. We are grateful to those members of the public for their attentive and caring response to the situation.

The driver of the van was issued with an Infringement Offence Notice.

