ORC Holding Public, Extraordinary Meeting On Friday

The Otago Regional Council is holding a public, extraordinary meeting on Friday, 20 Sept relating to its cornerstone proposed Land and Water Regional Plan, with two short papers for discussion.

ORC’s Chief Executive Richard Saunders said the extraordinary meeting would begin at 2pm in Dunedin on Friday.

There will be a report to Councillors on a recent meeting with Minister for the Environment, Penny Simmonds, and Forestry and Agriculture Minister, Todd McClay, in Wellington last week.

Mr Saunders says the other discussion will be around investigating options for future Government support on Land and Water Regional Plan matters.

The extraordinary meeting was arranged under appropriate standing orders following a request received from Councillor Malcolm and signed by Councillors Wilson, Noone, Laws and Kelliher.

ORC is due to decide on 23 October whether to go ahead and publicly notify its proposed Land and Water Regional Plan that month or consider pausing its progress.

The Agenda for the extraordinary will be put up on the ORC web site late today.

Staff can not comment further on the Agenda, until Councillors have had the opportunity to meet and discuss the Agenda.

Meeting: L2 Phillip Laing House, Rattray St, Dunedin.

Starts: 2pm

Livestream: link within agenda on web site, orc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

