They Save, We Pay – Council United Against Hospital Cuts

The Mayor of Dunedin and city councillors are united in the fight against any proposed cuts to the New Dunedin Hospital project and are asking the public to get behind the campaign.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “Our campaign is focused on rallying the community behind one simple message – Hospital Cuts Hurt.

“Hospital cuts hurt our people, they hurt jobs, they hurt communities, they hurt education and business, they hurt Dunedin and our region.

“It’s vital the government hears this message from our community loud and clear. Keep your hospital promise.”

Mayor Radich and Councillors met today to endorse the campaign plan, including a public protest march to highlight the strength of feeling in the South.

The details of the protest march, including the date, time and location, will be announced tomorrow.

“I encourage everyone to get behind this campaign and support the march. Let’s show the government just how important this is for the people of Dunedin and the wider region. This message needs to be loud and clear.”

Mayor Radich says the Council will be using all the communications channels available to deliver the message firmly but fairly, including at the protest, other campaign events, Council meetings and online.

“We know there’s already strong public opinion on this issue, and Councillors will be hitting the streets to rally the community and make sure everyone is ready to fight.

“This hospital is a vital facility for Dunedin and the lower South Island, and we just can’t afford to get this wrong.”

© Scoop Media

