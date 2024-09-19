Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Council Urges Carparking Courtesy Ahead Of Fines Rise

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 11:41 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is reminding people to be courteous and think of others, rather than risk increased carparking fines due to come into effect on 1 October.

Council environmental standards manager Richard Hopkins said the government had introduced big increases in parking fines as a deterrent to illegal, careless, and unsafe parking.

“The fine for parking in a mobility park without a permit will rise from $150 to $750. That sends a very strong message that these carparks are set aside for people who need them, not for the convenience of everyone,” he said.

“Towage and storage fees are also set to rise, ensuring that councils and tow companies aren’t left out of pocket for removing illegally parked or unwarranted or unregistered vehicles.”

Mr Hopkins said central government sets the fines, but councils enforce the parking rules as set out in central government legislation and our Transport Bylaw 2022.

“Parking restrictions are in place to give everyone a fair go at using car parks so they can shop and use facilities in our district. Council enforcement officers are particularly focused on ensuring cars are not parked where they cause safety issues or inconvenience others,” he said.

Private parking rules and fines, such as at Coastlands Mall, are set by the property owner, not council.

“But wherever you park, do so legally, safely, and think of others,” Mr Hopkins said.

Transport minister Simeon Brown and disability issues minister Louise Upston announced the increases in August. They said regulated fees for towage and impoundment hadn’t been updated since at least 2004. The government had agreed to bring the fines and fees into line with inflation from 1 October.

Parking restrictions in the district are consulted on and submissions heard by community boards. You can see parking restriction maps for each of our towns on the council website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/parking.

