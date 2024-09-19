Roll Out: Police Operation Aims To Disrupt Crime In Flat Bush

The East Auckland community will see increased Police patrols in the next few weeks as a new operation rolls out, cracking down on burglaries and vehicle crime throughout the Flat Bush area.

As part of Operation Flat Bush, Police will have high visibility in crime hotspots, including carrying out mandatory checks on commonly stolen vehicles.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East’s Area Prevention Manager, says the local community would be aware of a spike in burglaries and vehicle crime and Police are committed to a prevention focussed operation to address the issue.

“We will be proactively targeting offenders who are committing these crimes and will hold them accountable for their actions.

“It is upsetting and inconvenient for members of our community to be victims of this type of crime.”

Inspector Cook says the main roads being targeted include Timmer, Rashni, Ormiston and Koropa Roads and Drumbouy and Picturesque Drive.

“We recommend where possible, to park in welllit and busy locations and to ensure all valuables are removed from your vehicle, or out of sight.

“Purchasing a wheel lock is also money well spent on the security of your vehicle.

“We are urging people to be vigilant and secure their vehicles and homes, and if you see any suspicious behaviour to contact 111 immediately.”

He says Police are also actively investigating a number of offences in the area relating to burglary and vehicle crime, and want to reassure the community teams are working hard to identify and locate those responsible.

“This operation will us to respond and potentially disrupt wider offending against the community.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of any incidents, please quote any previous file number if you have already spoken to Police.”

Police continue to remind the community to report suspicious activity, Inspector Cook says.

You can report information to Police online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’, or by calling 105.

Please reference file number 240918/2296.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

