Police Continue To Investigate Suspicious Manawatū Fire

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious fire at a property on Rangiwahia Road in Manawatū on 15 September.

The fire at the property, which had been vacant for a number of weeks, occurred shortly before 6pm that day.

A scene examination has been completed, which confirmed that the fire had been deliberately lit.

Police recovered an item from the property that is believed to be a crude incendiary device.

Relevant CCTV footage has been obtained and is being reviewed to see if it offers any lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries into this fire are asked to update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240915/3132.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

