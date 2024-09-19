Transport Sector Leaders Call For Opportunity To Work Closely With Ministry Of Transport

Transport sector leaders are calling for the opportunity to work closely with the Ministry of Transport following the release today of a Public Service Commission performance improvement review of the Ministry.

The report highlights the challenges the Ministry is facing in today’s climate of tightened resources while focusing on delivering the Government’s priorities. Industry can help the Ministry with expertise and knowledge to ensure of transport system meets our future needs.

The New Zealand Automobile Association (NZAA), MTA, Motor Industry Association (MIA) Imported Motor Vehicle Industry Association (VIA), Collision Repair Association, Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, National Road Carriers Association (NRC) and New Zealand Trucking Association (NTA) support the Review’s focus on lifting the Ministry’s capability to strategically lead the sector and underscore the need for industry involvement in policy development and implementation to drive success.

“Transport is going through several once in a generation transport system changes including reforming how we pay for roading, lowering transport emissions, tolling of roads, and the Cook Strait ferry crossing capability,” says industry group spokesperson NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

“Transport, and road freight in particular, are critical enablers for the economy. The system changes we are going through will have far reaching impacts on how efficiently the road freight sector will operate into the future. We cannot afford to get it wrong.

“It is essential such an important sector has a strong Ministry, to underscore the importance of transport across government. We need a Ministry of Transport that is providing strong and proactive policy advice and leadership, and co-ordinating these major changes so as a collective they lead to a more productive and efficient freight sector.

“We particularly value the review’s focus on leveraging data and talent and skills that already exist across our sector to shape advice and support decision making. The industry has data and expertise and we want to work closely with the Ministry for the benefit of the transport system and wider economy.”

Dom Kalasih, the interim CEO of Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, supports the call for increased industry input. “We are all where the rubber hits the road in terms of practical knowledge about making our transport system run effectively, and we are very keen to share that knowledge with the Ministry.”

Imported Motor Vehicle Industry Association Chief Executive Greig Epps says the industry leaders acknowledge the efforts so by the Minister of Transport Simeon Brown to reach out to the industry, reinforcing why the Ministry of Transport needs to be in a strong position to engage.

