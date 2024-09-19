Crime Run Goes South For Youth Group

Police in South Auckland spent the early hours of this morning taking a group of youths into custody following two fleeing driver incidents.

Just after 1am an off duty officer noticed three vehicles travelling in a convoy through Pōkeno.

Counties Manukau Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the vehicles were described as a white Toyota Aqua, a silver Nissan and a black people mover.

“All three vehicles were located headed towards Tuakau on Whangarata Road.

“Two of the vehicles were followed through Pukekohe and were signalled to stop by officers but failed to do so.

“The Aqua was subsequently spiked and came to a stop near the Bombay off ramp where two occupants exited the vehicle and were quickly taken into custody.”

Inspector Hunter says the Nissan continued south until the vehicle eventually came to a stop in Ngāruawāhia, with four occupants taken into custody.

“I commend the off duty officer whose keen spotting of the convoy led us to these arrests.

“We hope the public can be reassured with have no tolerance for this brazen behaviour in our communities.”

He says enquiries are ongoing to locate the third vehicle. Police have since confirmed the other two vehicles were stolen.

A 15 and 17-year-old will appear in Manukau Youth Court today and three youths aged 15 and 16 will appear in Hamilton Youth Court.

A 14-year-old was referred to Youth Aid Services.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday afternoon Police were notified by a member of the public of a vehicle being stolen on Treestump Road, Takanini.

“Police quickly located the vehicle on Taka Street where it failed to stop and took off at high speed.”

Inspector Hunter says the vehicle was not pursued and has crashed into another vehicle before continuing on.

“The Police Eagle helicopter located it travelling south along Great South Road where it has had a second crash with another vehicle and then into a centre island.

“The occupant has abandoned the vehicle and allegedly run into Massey Park where they were caught after a short foot chase.”

A 15-year-old will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with multiple offences including unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.

