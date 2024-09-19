Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Upcoming Overnight Closures From Warkworth To Silverdale

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 4:46 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising motorists that overnight closures on State Highway 1 (SH1) in both directions from Pukerito roundabout near Warkworth to Silverdale will take place for 5 nights between Sunday 22 September and Thursday 26 September between 8pm and 5am.

All vehicles will be detoured via Old State Highway 1 (Pōhuehue Road) and Hibiscus Coast Road in both directions.

This work will combine essential maintenance and finishing works on the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and the Highgate Bridge project which will provide a link for the community between John Fair Drive in Milldale to the Highgate Business Park and on to Silverdale and Millwater.

These works are taking place overnight to reduce the impact on road users.

Please note that these works are weather-dependent and subject to change. Significant rain and high winds may require rescheduling to the next suitable night.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and check the NZTA Journey Planner before heading out https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/.

