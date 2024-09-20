Further Frontline Job Cuts At NZDF Threatens New Zealand’s Security

Civilian workforce already cut to the bone

NZDF’s decision to likely further cut its civilian workforce risks undermining New Zealand’s ability to guard against external threats here and around the Pacific.

NZDF told staff yesterday that a looming major restructure will ‘likely result in a further reduction in the civilian workforce’ to meet funding pressures.

"There is nothing more frontline than the defence of the nation, so this decision is just more evidence of the Government’s reckless and short-sighted approach to cost cutting," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

NZDF has already accepted some 200 voluntary redundancies, around 8% of its civilian workforce. This comes on top of a decision not to offer any pay increases during bargaining for a new collective agreement, prompting industrial action (see below).

"The Government should be funding NZDF properly at a time of rising threats to our security. It’s just another broken promise from a government that promised no cuts to the frontline.

"The threat of further job cuts just rubs salt into the wounds of an already stretched civilian workforce with many staff dealing with double their usual workload.

"They do such vital work supporting the men and women in uniform across all branches of NZDF, here and overseas.

"To further reduce the number of civilian workers will add just cause more stress. It’s a recipe for disaster. Our members are just gobsmacked that their roles should be so disrespected by NZDF. We urge the Government to rethink this irresponsible approach to saving money."

Background - NZDF industrial action

PSA members will work to rule from 9am on 18 September, ending 5pm 31 October. The loading and unloading of ships at Kauri Point in Auckland is regarded as an essential service and members there and must give 14 days’ notice of industrial action. Their work to rule begins 9am on 2 October and finishes 5pm 31 October.

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

