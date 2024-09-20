Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Callous Crims Use Counterfeit Cash At Charity Shop

Friday, 20 September 2024, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/Supplied

Police are warning retailers to be cautious of counterfeit cash after fake $100 note was used at a Remuera shop yesterday.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says at about 2pm a woman entered a Remuera Road charity shop and purchased a couple of items.

“Unfortunately the volunteers didn’t immediately realise the $100 note was a counterfeit.

“It wasn’t until they did the banking later in the afternoon that they were alerted.”

Inspector Dolheguy says investigations are underway to locate the person or persons responsible for fake money, but is also reminding the community what to look out for.

“To avoid falling victim to fake cash, we are asking retailers and the public to boost their knowledge around banknote security and report any fraudulent notes they come across.”

When accepting cash retailers are advised to take a “look, feel and tilt” approach to identify a genuine banknote.

Information on this can be found on the Reserve Bank of NZ website here: How to spot a fake banknote or coin - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)

“If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it.

“If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with Police.”

You can report information to Police online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

