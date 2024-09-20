Make A Difference With The Stratford Youth Council

Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) is seeking new members for 2025. If you’re 12-24 years old and live, work or go to school in the Stratford district, you’re eligible to be a youth councillor, and are invited to apply online at Stratford.govt.nz/YouthCouncil by 20 October.

SDYC Co-Chair Justin Salisbury says becoming part of the youth council is a great opportunity to elevate youth voices on local issues.

“Young people view the world through a different lens and it’s important that our views are heard. We can share our different perspectives on matters that will impact our future,” he says. “Giving feedback on important documents like annual plans and community strategies is part of the mahi we do as a youth council.”

“We want to stand up for all young people in our community, so it’s vital our youth council has a variety of voices on it. Could yours be the voice we need for 2025?,” asks Justin.

Gaining new skills, making friends, and experiencing awesome opportunities is how Co-Chair Victoria Payne describes her time on the Youth Council.

“Putting on community events has been a highlight for me. Getting to connect with other young people in the district and deliver fun activities like our On The Bus trips, Colour in the Park and more recently the Neon Rave, has been awesome,” says Victoria.

“The skills we’ve learnt along the way really set us up for our next journey in life too. Whether it’s to university, the next year at school, or to a new role at work. Some of our members have had amazing opportunities like being part of Youth Parliament and Model UN as well,” she says. “You definitely get out what you put in.”

Online applications are open now at Stratford.govt.nz/YouthCouncil and close on 20 October 2024.

People can follow SDYC on Instagram and Facebook for more information on becoming a Youth Councillor. Anna, Stratford District Council Community Development and Engagement Lead, is also on hand to answer questions. Anna can be contacted at ACrane@stratford.govt.nz or by phoning 06 765 6099.

