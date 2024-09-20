Public Consultation Begins Over Flight Paths Options For Northern Suburbs

Wellington Airport has begun public consultation on potential new flight path options for northerly jet departures.

This follows changes made in 2022 which have meant fewer departures over Newlands and more over Khandallah and Broadmeadows. While this has meant reduced noise impacts for some residents, others have experienced a noise increase.

Feedback is being sought on four options:

1.) Maintaining the current jet flight paths

2.) Changing the northerly route for jet departures before 7am to fly between Horokiwi and Korokoro

3.) Changing the northerly route for jet departures to a similar route used before December 2022 over Newlands Ridge

4.) Any other proposal raised through the engagement process.

Wellington Airport’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs Jenna Raeburn says:

“The changes in 2022 were made for good reasons and have improved safety and efficiency, but we’ve listened to public feedback and want to hear views on these different proposals.

“Each has different benefits and drawbacks, and it’s unavoidable there will flights be over residential areas under each option.

“We will carefully consider all feedback before working with Airways on next steps.”

The flight paths under consideration are only for departures, not arrivals, and a northerly departure route is used only when the wind is blowing from a northerly direction (approximately two thirds of the time).

The 2022 changes are part of a system called Divergent Missed Approach Protection System (DMAPS). DMAPS was initiated and developed by Airways, New Zealand’s air navigation service provider, and approved by Wellington Airport and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Consultation involves a short online survey and will run until 5pm Friday 11th October. There will also be a physical mailout to all potentially affected suburbs.

A link to the survey along with more detailed background information including noise monitoring reports is available at www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/dmaps.

If the outcome of the consultation is to recommend a potential change, then whether this will be implemented will need to be considered by Airways and the Civil Aviation Authority. The timing of any potential change would depend on what option is progressed and would need to be worked through with those agencies.

© Scoop Media

