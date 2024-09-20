Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oceanbeach Road Resurfacing – Partial Road Closure

Friday, 20 September 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

We’re resurfacing a section of Oceanbeach Road as part of our annual resurfacing programme. This work protects the foundations of our roads and prevents potholes, making getting around the city – by bike, vehicle, mobility aid or on foot – safer and easier.

These works will be completed over three weeks, in two stages, to minimise disruption to the community.

From Sunday, 22 September to Thursday, 26 September, 7pm – 6am, there will be a one-way lane closure on Oceanbeach Road, between Concord Avenue and Golf Road, for traffic heading towards Mauao.

A detour will be in place, directing traffic via Girven Road, Maunganui Road, and Golf Road to get back onto Oceanbeach Road.

Oceanbeach Road will still be open on this section of road for traffic heading towards Pāpāmoa.

During these nightworks, there will be no right turn onto Golf Road from Oceanbeach Road and access to Concord Avenue may be affected at times.

From Sunday, 29 September to Sunday, 13 October, this same closure and detour will be in place, 24/7 including weekends. Please note that during this period, the restriction on right turns onto Golf Road from Oceanbeach Road will no longer apply, and access to Concord Avenue will be as normal.

For more information, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/oceanbeachroadresurfacing

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 