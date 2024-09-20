Oceanbeach Road Resurfacing – Partial Road Closure

We’re resurfacing a section of Oceanbeach Road as part of our annual resurfacing programme. This work protects the foundations of our roads and prevents potholes, making getting around the city – by bike, vehicle, mobility aid or on foot – safer and easier.

These works will be completed over three weeks, in two stages, to minimise disruption to the community.

From Sunday, 22 September to Thursday, 26 September, 7pm – 6am, there will be a one-way lane closure on Oceanbeach Road, between Concord Avenue and Golf Road, for traffic heading towards Mauao.

A detour will be in place, directing traffic via Girven Road, Maunganui Road, and Golf Road to get back onto Oceanbeach Road.

Oceanbeach Road will still be open on this section of road for traffic heading towards Pāpāmoa.

During these nightworks, there will be no right turn onto Golf Road from Oceanbeach Road and access to Concord Avenue may be affected at times.

From Sunday, 29 September to Sunday, 13 October, this same closure and detour will be in place, 24/7 including weekends. Please note that during this period, the restriction on right turns onto Golf Road from Oceanbeach Road will no longer apply, and access to Concord Avenue will be as normal.

For more information, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/oceanbeachroadresurfacing

