NZPI Welcomes Government Announcement On Phase 3 RMA Reform

NZPI welcomes the announcement of the key features of a new resource management system. We are keenly aware of the shortcomings of the current system. We also understand the value that quality planning offers and are looking forward to working with the Minsters and officials on ensuring the system is developed with implementation in mind.

“Overly prescriptive requirements and an adversarial approach to decisions have contributed to box ticking and risk adverse practices. We need a system that lets planners support the development of thriving communities within the limits of our resources and values” says Andrea Harris, NZPI Chair.

The addition of spatial planning to the system will be significant, and we note a lot of thinking has already gone into how this could be achieved. “As a nation we need to be clear on the outcomes the government and our communities want to achieve, so that we can plan to achieve them. Under the RMA we have been planning to avoid adverse effects. It’s time to change things up and be purposeful about delivering positive outcomes for the benefit of all New Zealanders” say Andrea.

NZPI supports the Government’s announcement that the role of environmental limits would be strengthened. David Curtis NZPI CEO, says that “planning is grounded in the knowledge that people and communities are part of the wider environment, in which everything is interconnected. We need a thriving natural environment in order to have thriving communities”.

“For this same reason, we see potential issues with the proposed separation of urban development and infrastructure from the management of effects. We are looking forward to understanding more about what this means for implementation, and how effects can be managed separately from the activity causing the effects”.

Upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi rights and obligations is also essential in the planning system. “We have been concerned at the Government’s narrow focus on upholding Treaty settlements in recent legislative changes. Any new legislation must uphold Treaty rights and obligations”, says Andrea.

NZPI supports efficiency improvement to the system. “We can see the potential to reduce the number of consents through greater use of standards”, says David. “Under the current system, over 97% of consents are granted, so we should be looking at the common conditions attached to consents for similar activities and seeing if we can standardise them to reduce the churn. We also need to capitalise on the benefits of digital technology to take the routine and mundane tasks out of the system”.

“In terms of private property rights, use of standards will provide certainty for what people can do on their properties. We also see value in low-cost dispute resolution mechanisms that let neighbours resolve land use disputes, provided the outcome of this is consistent with the outcomes set in the plan”, says David. “We also think the role of affected parties in the consent process needs to be reconsidered, to remove the effective ‘veto’ right of withholding affected party approval. Significant effort should be made to involve the community in the plan development process, so that everyone has a say in the rules and standards that apply to their property”.

Notes:

Established in 1949, NZPI / Te Kōkiringa Taumata has more than 3000 members involved in strategic planning initiatives and implementation of urban and rural plans.

NZPI members work in cities, towns, district councils and rural areas and specialise in a variety of different disciplines – for example transport, urban design or conservation.

