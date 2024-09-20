Police Continue To Appeal For Information Regarding Missing Man Bret Hill

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill.

A number of enquiries are being conducted in order to piece together Bret’s last known movements in order to locate him.

Police have established the last confirmed sighting of Bret was along the Hutt River road, north of Maoribank Duck Pond, on Sunday 15 September. There have been no confirmed sightings of Bret since then.

Missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill (Photo/Supplied)

We would still like to speak to a couple who were walking their dog and briefly spoke to Bret at about 5.45pm on Sunday, just above the Maoribank swimming hole, as they walked up on to Fergusson Drive.

Police would like to thank Land Search & Rescue New Zealand, and the Upper Hutt Community Rescue for their assistance with the search. We would also like to thank spontaneous community volunteers such as Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteers and Bret’s family who have searched for him.

Police are continuing to support Bret’s family and continue to urge people in the Brown Owl and Totara Park area to review any CCTV footage from Sunday evening from 5:45pm onwards.

The photo above is the last known photo of Bret and what he was wearing on Sunday.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240916/4478.

If you see Bret, please call 111 and quote the reference number above.

