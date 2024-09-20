Driver Toilet Facilities Coming On Stream

More than half of promised new toilet facilities for Metlink bus drivers will be up and running by mid-October, with the rest not far from completion.

Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee was updated today on seven facilities installed across Wellington city, at a total estimated cost of $1.264 million.

“We’re making great progress on providing our drivers with modern, safe and secure toilet facilities,” says Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash.

“Feedback from drivers has been great, and we are proud of the facilities we have constructed.

“All seven have been installed, two are operational and three will be up and running by mid-October. The remaining two will come on stream once services are connected.”

The committee noted the importance of public transport workers for the region and its economy, and that the regional council’s construction of driver toilets is competitively tendered and subject to robust value for money and whole of life costs assessments.

It noted the investment in driver toilets is part of a wider programme to improve the public transport network for both bus drivers and passengers, and reconfirmed the committee’s commitment to continued improvements to, and investments in, bus driver safety and wellbeing.

“To ensure the dignity of our drivers they need to know quality facilities are available,” Cr Nash says.

“It’s not cheap to build seven stand-alone structures, with power, plumbing and security cameras, but they’re a worthwhile investment in the wellbeing of this essential workforce.

"It's not acceptable to expect bus drivers to use portaloos on a permanent basis and nor do residents want portaloos on their streets. At least one driver portaloo blew over in the Wellington wind - anyone can see that is no way to run a public transport network."

While the responsibility for providing toilet facilities for bus drivers rests with their employers,

Metlink provides some toilet facilities at strategic locations across the network.

The seven facilities are owned and maintained by Metlink with costs for cleaning and consumables paid for by bus service operators.

Notes:

The table below sets out current progress on bus driver toilet facilities:

Toilet Location Progress Karori Park terminus Facility operational (from 1 August 2024) Houghton Bay terminus Facility operational (from 15 August 2024) Mairangi terminus Facility installed; awaiting Certificate of Completion from Wellington City Council (expected to be issued in late-September). Facility scheduled to be operational in late-September. Lyall Bay terminus Facility installed; awaiting Certificate of Completion from Wellington City Council (expected to be issued in late-September). Facility scheduled to be operational in late-September. Wilton terminus Facility installed; awaiting power pole installation and power connection; Certificate of Completion to be sought from Wellington City Council following power connection and power pole. Highbury terminus Facility installed; awaiting service connections (scheduled for completion by early-October). Certificate of Completion to be sought from Wellington City Council following service connections Darlington Road Facility installed; civil works required for services and access in progress.

