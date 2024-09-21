Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Climbers Rescued After Days In Remote Alpine Hut

Saturday, 21 September 2024, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two climbers have been rescued this morning from a remote hut in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, days after they became stranded.

Days of bad weather finally cleared this morning, allowing the Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team to reach the pair.

The climbers had been held up in Empress Hut on Mt Cook, a difficult and technical location on New Zealand’s highest mountain, says Sergeant Samantha Stewart of Aoraki Police Search and Rescue. They called Police about 2.45pm on Tuesday, saying they had suffered frostbite but were taking shelter in the hut.

“Both climbers are receiving medical treatment for their injuries and despite what they’ve been through, they’re in good spirits and are very appreciative of the efforts to get them off the mountain.

“The pair were caught out by the weather, but thankfully they were experienced in climbing and very well prepared. They’ve had enough food with them for two weeks and plenty of warm clothing.”

Rescuers were in regular contact with the pair and their families.

Sergeant Stewart says a number of people have been involved in the operation.

“We’ve had rescuers on standby through the week, waiting for the opportunity to fly them off the mountain, and we want to thank the Department of Conservation's Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team, and The Helicopter Line for their incredible efforts this morning.”

The rescue got under way at 6.30am, and by 8.30am, the rescue team had reached the pair. Minutes later, they were back at the search and rescue base being assessed.

The climbers will be taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

“It’s a fantastic result,” Sergeant Stewart says. “We made one rescue attempt and considered other windows of opportunity, but each time the weather pushed us back.

“We had a narrow window of opportunity this morning, but we didn’t think it would be as good as it was.

“We were stoked to see them getting out of that helicopter, and they were very happy to see us too.”

© Scoop Media

