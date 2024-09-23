Curtain Up On A Great Career

A few moments' reflection before the ceremony. Supplied/ NZ Police

This week saw the first act in an exhilarating new drama for members of recruit Wing 377 as they debuted in their districts with the wholehearted support of a great Kiwi actor.

The 60 new officers celebrated their graduation at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua on 5 September in front of families, friends and other supporters.

On the dais were acting Commissioner Jevon McSkimming, other members of the Police Executive and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell alongside the wing patron - acting and directing legend Dame Miranda Harcourt DNZM.

The graduates started their first shifts in district on Monday (16 September). They had enjoyed a week-long rest after marking the end of the intensive 20-week initial training course.

As you would expect, the graduation went according to script, with no fluffed lines and perhaps a bit of improvisation here and there.

Leadership award winner Constable Ben Spenceley celebrated the success of Wing 377's ensemble cast in his speech at the graduation. “A course like ours makes you realise that when you are aiming for something big, you never truly do it alone,” he said.

“When we go out and start our mahi for real, we will only do it effectively by being part of our community, not above it.

“By making sure we learn and understand the needs of our communities we will be in a strong position to offer support when times are hard. By striving to be good people and living by our values, we can make a difference.”

Taking the stage were, from left: Leadership Award winner Constable Ben Spenceley; Patron Dame Miranda Harcourt; and acting Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Supplied/ NZ Police

In her own speech, Patron Dame Miranda - whose mother Dame Kate Harcourt was patron of a recruit wing in 2009 - addressed the families and other supporters in the audience.

“You should be proud. In my visits here over the past 20 weeks I have watched these impressive 60 humans complete their training – and it has been gobsmacking to observer their collegiality, their passion and their focus.”

Dame Miranda, a Patron of Women’s Refuge, spoke of the moving experience of seeing college staff acting out a family harm scenario, then seeing the wing members pair up to apply what they had learned to resolving it.

The graduates brought the usual diverse range of backgrounds and experiences to Police. Some had already made a difference in previous roles, for example Constable Christopher (CJ) Totoro (Ngati Porou).

CJ (Eastern District) grew up in one of the lower social economic areas in Gisborne, where a lot of his schoolmates chose a life of crime.

He previously worked for the Department of Corrections as a Bail Support Service worker and now hopes to be a great role model to rangatahi and tamariki in his area.

He says he grew up in his nanny’s house in the rough part of town “and I’ve decided to make a life of change and good. I’m making good choices and my kids are too.

“It’s not always where you’re from, it can be how you choose to act in life and who you associate with.”

Constable Christopher (CJ) Totoro before the haka. Supplied/ NZ Police

CJ has a quote he uses when talking to rangatahi from similar backgrounds – a quote his father used when training soldiers in the 1970s and 80s...

‘From the streets that shaped our struggles to the heights we now soar, every setback was a stepping-stone, and every dream was a seed planted in the soil of resilience. Success is not just a destination; it's the journey of turning our past into power.”

An intensive recruitment effort from police staff in Tokoroa staff dividends, with three members of Wing 377 now on duty in the town.

Sergeant Wayne Dickson and Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson were on hand to support new Constables Adam Wilson, Jasdeep Mangat and William Mitchell as they brought down the curtain on their initial training.

Tokoroa-bound: Sergeant Wayne Dickson and Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson with Constables Adam Wilson, Jasdeep Mangat and William Mitchell. Supplied/ NZ Police

Constable Phoebe Stowers (Counties Manukau) brought some Pacific colour to the ceremony as she graduated in a spectacular lei.

“The lei was made by one of my good friends who is from the Cook Islands,” says Phoebe, whose parents are from Samoa.

“The green signifies the land with the feathers being a cushion to nurture you - having a safe place - and the flowers symbolise your flourishes through your future.”

Constable Phoebe Stowers. Supplied/NZ Police

About Wing 377

Awards

Minister’s Award for First in Wing - Constable Tyler Courtney (Canterbury District)

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, and the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Samuel Ahie (Counties Manukau)

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Constable Benjamin Spenceley (Bay of Plenty)

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Wernich Pheiffer (Waitematā)

Firearms Award: Constable Jake Low (Eastern)

Award-winning Constables Jake Low, Benjamin Spenceley, Tyler Courtney, Samuel Ahie and Wernich Pheiffer. Supplied/ NZ Police

Deployment

The new constables’ first day of duty in their Police districts was Monday 16 September 2024. They are deployed as follows:

Northland 2; Auckland - 7; Waitematā – 5; Counties Manukau – 7; Waikato – 5; Bay of Plenty – 6; Eastern – 6; Central – 5; Wellington – 7; Tasman – 3; Canterbury – 3; Southern - 4.

Demographics

20.0 percent female; 78.3 percent male; and 1.7 percent gender diverse. New Zealand European made up 76.7 percent of the wing; with Māori 6.7 percent; Pasifika 8.3 percent; Asian 5 percent; and Other 3.3 percent.

About the patron

Dame Miranda Harcourt Miranda began her career at the age of two. She was born into what was very much a performing arts family, led by her mother Dame Kate Harcourt and father, broadcaster Peter Harcourt.

She has been committed to using drama as a therapeutic force, working throughout New Zealand’s prisons and with the Deaf community.

She has won many awards as an actor, director and coach. She is proud to be an Ambassador for Women’s Refuge, and the face of Women’s Refuge Safe Nights advertising campaign.

She is a world-acclaimed acting coach. She works with stars including Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Zac Efron as well as her own daughters, actresses Thomasin and Davida McKenzie.

Dame Miranda is former head of acting at Te Kura Toi Whakaari o Aotearoa - New Zealand Drama School.

In 2002 she was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre and the community, and in 2023 she was promoted to Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the screen industry and theatre.

