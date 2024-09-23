Waste Minimisation Made Easy At The Click Of A Button

Camilla Baker and Shannon Hanson at the Cozy Corner Cafe. (Photo/Supplied)

Food waste is one of the largest items entering Taupō district’s landfill every year, but now there’s an innovative way to rescue food and save yourself money.

Foodprint is a free award-winning app that gives you access to surplus food at hugely discounted prices from local cafés in Taupō and Tūrangi. Simple to use, everyone can now save food going to waste while enjoying a tasty local treat.

A waste minimisation grant from Taupō District Council has enabled the app to expand and waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson is proud to be supporting local.

“Being able to connect people with excess food at local cafés and food retailers is such a fun and engaging way to tackle the food waste issue. I’m excited the app is available in our rohe and it’s so easy to use,” she says.

One-third of all food produced globally goes to waste, and decomposition adds methane to the atmosphere. Food waste contributes directly to the climate and the app helps to reduce our environmental impact.

As well as being good for the district, it makes sense for people financially too, says Shannon.

“Discounts start at 30 percent off, rising up to 90 percent, so it’s ideal for those on a budget or looking to reduce household costs. The food available changes daily and offers plenty of choice.”

The Cozy Corner, the Storehouse, Fine Fettle Café, Misfit Garden, Krishna Food & Spices, and Tūrangi’s Toi Toi Food Co, Hydro Eatery and the Larder Café and Bakery have already signed up. It’s not only Taupō and Tūrangi where you can use the app.

“If you’re travelling you can use the app in heaps of places around the country like Rotorua, Tauranga and Auckland,” says Shannon.

“What’s not to love about eating inexpensive, delicious food and saving the planet at the same time? I recommend everyone downloads it as soon as they can.”

The waste minimisation fund helped Foodprint and is open right now to other opportunities. Recycling projects, food rescue programmes and reducing single use coffee cups are just some of the examples it can support. If you have an idea, applications are open until 30 September 2024.

Download the Foodprint app in the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Find out more about the waste minimisation fund or apply at www.taupo.govt.nz/grants or by emailing wasteminimisation@taupo.govt.nz.

