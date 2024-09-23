Drunken Behaviour Frustrates Police In Waikato

Waikato Police are disappointed with the drunken behaviour and high levels of disorder, which crossed the line in the central Hamilton CBD overnight on Saturday.

A total of 30 people were arrested with high levels of intoxication, obstruction and general disorder witnessed by our police staff late Saturday night.

This is a significantly higher number of arrests than a standard Saturday night.

Of these arrests – three people were arrested for assault, 11 for disorderly behaviour, five for obstruction and four had warrants to arrest and were actively being sought by police.

It’s disappointing that five people physically obstructed our staff while officers were in the process of arresting others. Those offenders were themselves arrested for obstruction.

This is a timely reminder to people to let police do their job.

Police understand that this type of offending creates a sense of distress among our community, especially those socialising appropriately and legitimately.

It was a particularly busy night in the CBD with several events being held at different premises. Our staff were present in the central city from 8pm and further staff were called in to support them due to the amount of disorder taking place.

Several senior police staff were also on site in the CBD and checked 10 licensed premises to ensure they were complying with the liquor licensing rules.

A total of 10 liquor ban infringements were also issued to members of the public for drinking in a public place.

When individual behaviour affects other’s enjoyment of Hamilton’s hospitality scene, police will take enforcement action.

With daylight savings and warmer weather ahead, the city is only set to get busier.

Be assured police will be present in future and will hold offenders to account to stop the antisocial behaviour when it arises.

Most of the offenders were bailed to appear in court at a later date, however those with warrants to arrest will appear before the courts today.

