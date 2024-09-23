Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Returning To Scene Of Crime Lands One In Court

Monday, 23 September 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man who stole a car then used it to ram his way out of the victim’s garage has been arrested after he returned back to the scene of the crime.

At about 1.20am, a man allegedly entered a property in Grove Road, Papakura.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says the alleged offender has gone into the garage and hoped inside a Toyota Funcargo which was parked inside, using it to ram his way out of the garage.

“About five minutes later the vehicle returned to the address while the owner was speaking to Police on the phone.

“The driver has quickly fled and the Police Eagle helicopter was able to gain observations, tracking the vehicle around the Papakura area.

“The vehicle then drove around multiple streets in Flat Bush before heading into Manukau.”

Inspector Hoyes says the vehicle was then spiked and came to a stop on Weymouth Road where the driver was taken into custody without incident.

“This was a fantastic response from all Police teams involved to bring a quick resolution.

“As we have said before, vigilant reporting is often be the key to Police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

“This also serves as a reminder to those who choose to engage in this type of offending, know that we will not tolerate it.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle and burglary.

