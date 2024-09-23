Put Nature In The Frame To Share In $15,000 Worth Of Prizes

Mushroom cyclone // New Zealand native fungi Armillaria Novae-Zelandiae (honey mushroom) spreading its spores at night in Lake Matheson Rainforest. © Liu Yang/TNC Photo Contest 2022 / Supplied



2024 Oceania Nature Photo Contest Now Open - The Nature Conservancy Aotearoa New Zealand

The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) nature photo contest is back, with more than NZ$15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

For the first time ever, the 2024 Photo Contest will sharpen its focus, seeking entries only from residents of Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Nature lovers and photographers from these four countries in Oceania are asked to share their pictures and enter the Contest, which will run until November 8, with results announced in late November 2024.

Abbie Reynolds, Country Director for The Nature Conservancy Aotearoa New Zealand said that TNC 's 2024 Oceania Photo Contest is open to people passionate about nature, amateur as well as professional photographers.

“We all have our own story of connection with nature - whether it’s a childhood memory of summer holidays at the beach, tramping in remote hills, or the park just down the road, we all have places in our heart. With the Photo Contest, we celebrate the many species and landscapes we are working hard to protect.” Abbie Reynolds said.

“New Zealanders are rightly proud of our beautiful places, and I imagine we’ve got more than our fair share of professional, amateur and budding photographers. This competition is a wonderful opportunity for New Zealanders to put their skills to the test and hopefully win a prize.”

Recognising the passionate photography community in New Zealand, this year there will be a specific New Zealand prize for each category, and all entries will be eligible to win the wider prizes on offer as well.

Three incredibly talented photographers will be the judges for this year’s competition. Their highly recognised works illustrate not only the powerful connection between art and nature, but also each artist’s deep respect for their subject. Annette Ruzicka, Ben Buckland and Jarrod Boord have been tasked with selecting the best pictures across 6 categories:People and Nature, Wildlife, Climate Change, Land, Water and Plants & Fungi.

Annette Ruzicka is an award-winning visual storyteller focusing on conservation and the environment as well as the role of First Nations in caring for Country through their unwavering connection to the land. “I encourage all keen nature photographers to get involved. You don’t need to be a professional photographer to show the beauty of nature, it’s about being curious, patient and mindful. This will truly help you to capture the raw emotion the scene before you invokes,” Ms Ruzicka said.

Internationally award-winning photographer Ben Buckland said taking the time to really understand your subject is key to telling compelling visual stories. “Pictures that come from that place of understanding often surprise us and tell us something deeper. Each photographer entering the competition contributes to global efforts to protect nature. For me, the images that do this best are those that spark our curiosity and bring us further into the stories.”

The panel will also welcome award-winning photographer and filmmaker Jarrod Boord, whose photography of the underworld conveys a deep love for the ocean and the urgency to protect its ecosystems. Mr Boord has one last tip for entrants: “Always tell a story with your photo, think about what you want your viewer to feel or understand from the image. A great photograph does more than capture a moment; it conveys emotion, context and the narrative can make your photo stand out in a competition, even if it’s technically imperfect.”

The photo competition is being run by The Nature Conservancy Australia. For full details, terms and conditions, and to upload your photo entries, go tohttps://www.natureaustralia.org.au/get-involved/take-action/photo-contest/

© Scoop Media

