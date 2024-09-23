Library Goes Beyond The Page With Masterton Trust Lands Trust Support

Beyond the Page, a multi-disciplinary literary festival, is back for 2024 thanks to a $25,000 grant from Masterton Trust Lands Trust.

The festival runs from 28 September-13 October and celebrates out-of-the-box ways of exploring storytelling, with a focus on non-traditional literary experiences for all ages.

Beyond the Page is a collaboration between five Wellington region public libraries, Masterton District Library, Hutt City Libraries, Upper Hutt City Libraries, Wellington City Libraries, and Kāpiti Coast District Libraries.

Library and Archive Manager Tiffany Rawlings said the festival’s name said it all. “Beyond the Page allows people to experience libraries beyond books, through creative, tech-driven, and adventurous activities,” she said.

“We have a great programme this year and hope to see our Whakaoriori whānau at the fantastic free events on offer throughout the region.”

The grant, applied for by the Council, is used to fund the festival and will also be used to buy high-demand books from local suppliers, support programmes such as One Book – One Community, and publish two large print books in collaboration with Wairarapa Stories.

More information about the festival can be found on the Beyond the Page website.

© Scoop Media

