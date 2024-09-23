Hay There, Stratford District! Registrations Are Open For The 2024 Scarecrow Trail

Pesky birds beware, Stratford District Council (SDC) is calling for community members to register and create a scarecrow for the iconic Stratford Scarecrow Trail. Come 1 November, the district will turn into one of Taranaki’s largest (and possibly only scarecrow themed) scavenger hunts, with $2,000 worth of prizes on offer for scarecrow creators and hunters.

Registrations to create a scarecrow for the 8th annual trail close on Wednesday 23 October 2024. There are four categories with prizes up for grabs - Pre-school, School, Business, and Open, with an additional prize across all categories for the best use of recycled materials.

To register, people need to complete the online form at Stratford.govt.nz/Scarecrow

SDC Community and Economic Development Manager Saba Afzal says, “I don’t think there’s another event in New Zealand quite like the Scarecrow Trail and that’s down to the creativity of our community. From massive scarecrow burgers to classic straw-filled guardians, we love seeing what people come up with every year.”

“If you’ve ever wanted to be part of the Scarecrow Trail, this is your year. And if you’re still on the fence, we’ve got great prizes on offer thanks to our awesome supporters, like Fulton Hogan, New World Stratford, and the Stratford Business Association,” says Saba.

The Stratford Scarecrow Trail is open from 1 to 17 November, alongside the Taranaki Garden Festival, Fringe Garden Festival, and Taranaki Arts Trail.

“This year, Stratford’s King Edward Park is part of the Taranaki Garden Festival for the first time. We love a good festival / trail mashup, so make sure you keep a special look-out for straw-filled visitors in King Edward Park,” Saba says.

“Let the scarecrow building commence!”

© Scoop Media

