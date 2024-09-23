Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Build Our Hospital Song ‘A Rallying Cry For The South’

Monday, 23 September 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich and City Councillors are adding their singing voices to the Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign by unveiling a new rally song for the people of the South.

Build our Hospital is an updated version of the Highlanders song, used to inspire the terrace crowds of Carisbrook and more recently the Zoo at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and sung to the same tune.

Mayor Radich says, “Anyone who has supported the Highlanders will instantly recognise this new campaign anthem, and we’re hoping it has exactly the same effect for the crowd we’re expecting for Saturday’s march.

“This is a rallying cry for people right across the South to come together and send a clear message to government – build the hospital as promised, without clinical cuts.”

The new version of the song has been penned by Councillor Bill Acklin, who wrote and sang the earlier version first performed in front of the Carisbrook terraces.

Councillor Acklin says, “It’s great to be able to rework this song for such a worthy cause, but this isn’t about me.

“This about all the people of the South who will be relying on this hospital, now and for decades to come. We need to get this right for them. The government needs to keep its promise.

“Build it once, build it right.”

The Hospital song was recorded as a backing track over the weekend, before Councillors – together with Council staff – added their voices during a recording session this morning.

The results are now live and can be found here:

  • TV version
  • Radio version

A copy of the lyrics can also be found below.

Mayor Radich says, “I encourage everyone to learn the lyrics and come along on Saturday ready to sing the house down.”

