Customs Opens eGates For All European Union Member States

Monday, 23 September 2024, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Photo/Supplied

Customs is pleased to announce the further expansion of eGates access to ePassport holders from an additional 15 European Union Member States.

As a result, ePassport holders from all 27 EU Member States will be able to use New Zealand’s automated eGates on arrival and departure from today (23 September 2024).

In May, the age eligibility to use eGates was also reduced from 12-years-old to 10-years-old, bringing New Zealand in line with Australia and the United Kingdom.

This expansion to all EU Member States now means that travellers from 37 countries have access to automatic border processing in New Zealand, representing over 85 percent of all arriving and departing travellers.

Group Manager Border Operations Dana McDonald says the further eGate expansion aligns with Customs’ aim to make New Zealand’s border processing more seamless and efficient for all international travellers.

“This latest change meets Customs’ previously signalled plan to open eligibility to all European Union Member States, and we intend to open eGates to even more countries later in the year, subject to feasibility trials proving successful.

"Our eGates use sophisticated biometric software and information from ePassports to carry out necessary checks within seconds, enabling Customs frontline officers to place increased focus on other tasks like assessing high-risk travellers, such as drug couriers,” Mr McDonald says.

“Our connections with the European Union are strong and New Zealand is a popular destination for European visitors. This expansion to all EU Member States is further good news for travellers from that part of the world.”

All travellers are required to complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD). The digital declaration can be completed online at www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz or via the NZTD app.

Note:

eGate access is now available to ePassport holders aged 10 years and older from the 37 countries listed below:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • The Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • People’s Republic of China
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Republic of Korea (South Korea)
  • Romania
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom
  • United States of America.

eGates first opened for use in New Zealand in 2009.

Approximately 70 percent of all arriving and departing passengers in New Zealand are successfully processed through an eGate.

