Delays Expected Following Redoubt Road Crash

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash on Redoubt Road earlier this morning.

At about 2.15am, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a power pole on Redoubt Road, Totara Park.

The driver was uninjured, however power lines were brought down which caused a small fire.

The road has been closed while the scene is cleared.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route or expect delays.

© Scoop Media