Milestones Reached To Improve Porirua’s Water Infrastructure

Large infrastructure projects are helping to renew this city's water network. Photo/Supplied.



Pipe renewals along Awarua and Prosser streets and the first stage of replacement of the water trunk main at Titahi Bay have been completed as part of Porirua City Council’s ongoing work to renew the city’s drinking water network.

Wellington Water’s GM of Network Development and Delivery, Susannah Cullen, says the community’s patience is appreciated during some disruptions as these important jobs are carried out.

"Vital work like these pipe renewals is key to keeping the leaks backlog at a sustainable level and building a more resilient water supply," she says.

While leaks are a concern across the region, the number of leaks in Porirua is manageable, Ms Cullen says. A "sustainable backlog" is the level of leaks agreed to by Porirua City Council and Wellington Water, meaning water loss is being contained and projects and work can be delivered efficiently.

Mayor Anita Baker was pleased to see the positive impact from Council’s increased investment.

"Balancing pipe renewals with leak fixes is vital to keep water loss down in the long term," she says.

"But our work doesn’t stop here. As we look ahead to summer, we’ll work to keep leaks down and keep an eye on our wai across the board."

Mayor Baker added there are simple, sensible ways the community can help too.

"Following water restrictions, making easy choices like doing full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher, and turning the tap off when you’re brushing your teeth - it all makes a difference."

Porirua City will enter level 1 water restrictions at midnight on Sunday 29 September. At this level, the public are asked to only use sprinklers every second day. Even numbered houses can use their sprinklers on even numbered days, and odd numbered houses on odd numbered days.

