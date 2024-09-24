Rockfall Closes SH6 Between Haast And Makarora – Next Update 4 Pm

Photo/Supplied.



A rockfall (pictured below) near Orman Falls between Haast and Makarora in the Haast Pass closed the highway after 8 am today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“An excavator is on the way to site now to clear the rockfall,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

The next update on SH6 through South Westland will be at 4pm today.

Drivers are advised to delay or postpone their journeys today – there is no alternative direct route connecting the West Coast and Otago.

The longer route between the West Coast and Queenstown Lakes District would be via SH73 (Arthur’s Pass, where there are also daytime delays currently 9 am to 5 pm) and the Canterbury and Otago highways.

Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/481762

