Rock Shelter Otira Gorge, SH73 – Open Overnight Now, Work At McGrath Creek Bridge Postponed A Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) re-opened SH73 between Otira and Arthur’s Pass overnight from the past weekend. An additional project at McGrath Creek bridge, which would have affected night travellers this week, has been pushed out to next week.

Rock Shelter remediation continues for four more weeks

SH73 has been closed overnight and with restricted hours daytimes since the end of August after rockfall began overspilling the Rock Shelter in the Otira Gorge onto the traffic lane. The daytime travel delays continue for the next four weeks, with traffic passing between Otira and Arthur’s Pass at the top of each hour 9 am to 5 pm.

On weekends and overnights SH73 between Otira and Arthur’s Pass will be open unrestricted unless other work or weather conditions cause a change.

Work at McGrath Creek bridge has been rescheduled to next week at night, Sunday 29 September to Monday, 7 October. There will be up to one-hour delays between 8pm and 6am. The road will be open on the hour to clear traffic, with vehicles queued either side of the bridge work site.

The Lewis Pass via Waipara and Reefton, SH7, is the alternative route adding around an hour to the journey between Canterbury and the West Coast.

McGrath Creek Bridge, close to Arthur’s Pass village – work is now rescheduled to next week overnight:

Any changes to route availability will be updated on the Journey Planner at all times. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

Electronic signs at each end of SH73 in places like Kumara Junction and Springfield will let people know the open hours that day.

An update will be provided each Friday to confirm the closures for the following week.

NZTA understands that this work at the Rock Shelter and coming up at McGrath Creek Bridge is disruptive and appreciates people’s understanding and patience while we make this route safe and get the highway back to normal operations for the summer.

