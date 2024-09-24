Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ship’s Sailed For Boat Burglar

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man who allegedly stole a $100,000 boat from the Westhaven Marina for 24 hours before attempting to return it, will now face court.

At about 7.10pm last night, Police were informed that a man was attempting to steal a boat from the pier in Westhaven.

Auckland City Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mark Miller, says a group of people at the marina have held the man until Police arrived and he was placed under arrest.

“It appears the alleged offender has boarded the 48 foot launch on Sunday evening and stayed on it overnight before starting it up the next morning and leaving the marina.

“The man has then attempted to return the boat where he was arrested upon Police arrival.”

Inspector Miller says Police have zero tolerance for this type of offending, and will continue to hold those responsible to account.

“This is another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community.

“We also continue to encourage people to report all crimes of this nature to Police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put yourself at risk.”

A 33-year-old man charged with burglary will appear in Auckland District Court today.

