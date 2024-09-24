A Day Of Student-Led Action For Climate Justice And Indigenous Sovereignty

On Friday the 27th of September at 1pm rangatahi and adults alike will be striking school and work to come together from across the city, demanding that the Christchurch City Council and Government stop the broken promises and start taking genuine, urgent climate action. This will be a day of national action with 6 locations confirmed across the country so far and more in the process of being finalised. Information can be found here.

Rangatahi are calling for the Government to safeguard their future by allowing them a livable planet for generations to come. Furthermore, they are demanding the sovereignty of marginalised and indigenous communities both in Aotearoa, and across the globe.

“At the time where intersectional climate justice is most essential in history, this overtly racist and ecocidal government is back-tracking on what meager protective legislation we already have in place. If they think we are going to back down they are wrong.” says School Strike 4 Climate Ōtautahi organiser, Lucia Campbell-Reeves.

National demands are:

1. Climate Justice Now:

Uphold commitments to the Emissions Reduction Plan

Correct harmful environmental policies and stop oil and gas exploration in New Zealand

Regulate international flights and cruises to reduce emissions

Lower the voting age to 16 to allow young people a say in their future

2. Abolish the Fast Track Bill:

We demand a government that takes the time to properly assess the environmental impacts of infrastructure projects without fast-tracking destruction

3. Toitū Te Tiriti - Uphold the Māori Version of the Treaty of Waitangi:

Respect the Māori version of the Treaty and acknowledge Māori sovereignty (Tino Rangatiratanga) over their land and resources

Oppose the Treaty Principles Bill, which threatens Māori rights and self-governance

Protect Māori Wards and natural treasures like Lake Rotokākahi and Waikoropupū Springs

4. Solidarity with Palestine:

Grant humanitarian visas to Palestinian refugees

Stop selling bomb materials to the U.S. and withdraw military involvement in the Red Sea

Recognise Palestine as an independent state

Local demands directed at the Christchurch City Council include increasing urban density, including cruise ship and agricultural emissions in the emissions reduction goal, and investing in public transport and cycle ways in a cost effective and timely manner.

‘The Christchurch City Council’s Long Term Plan plainly indicated that we are simply not going to meet the city's Emissions Reduction Goal. They are sidelining the earth's very existence over stadiums and cathedrals. It is simply ridiculous.” says School Strike 4 Climate Ōtautahi organiser Laine Andrew.

School Strike 4 Climate Ōtautahi will also be siding with Students 4 Justice in Palestine by demanding that the City Council enacts a motion recognising the July 2022 judgement of the International Court of Justice which is centred around divesting from the genocide in Palestine. Further information can be found here.

The strike will begin at 1pm, starting at the Bridge of Remembrance. Speeches and waiata will be held until 1.30 when strikers will march to the Christchurch City Council, meeting mayor Phil Mauger at the council steps with a dramatic surprise. Press interviews can be made from 12pm at the Bridge of Remembrance, and it is recommended that press are present at the council by 2pm, when school strikers and the mayor will be in conversation.

