Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Revealed: 150 Roles Cut At Auckland Transport, More Must Be Done

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

It can be revealed through the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act that Auckland Transport has cut staff numbers from 1923 in June 2023, to 1773 in June 2024.

Spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, Sam Warren, said:

“Over a 12-month period, 150 full time positions have been removed as part of a $30m cost-cutting exercise by Mayor Wayne Brown towards Auckland Transport’s bloated expenditure.

“The total number of consultants and comms staff however remains unknown to the public. It’s here where many of the unnecessary positions in AT exist.

“We can also reveal that 22% of Auckland Transport staff have management positions, which naturally comes with more pay and bureaucracy. With Aucklanders bearing the brunt of continuous rates increases, as well as stubbornly high living costs, a far leaner staffing model is required to get this expenditure under control.

“The cost of roading, infrastructure and public transport remain high, far outpacing inflation. Clearly there's much work to be done in this space to cut costs, and further cuts are necessary to meet budgets and get a handle on the Auckland Transport behemoth."

NOTES:

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City. Membership is free and open to all Aucklanders who sign up at www.ratepayers.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 