If The Support Disappears, That’s A Cut

When is a cut not a cut? The effects of the government clamp down on social and disability support is starting to be felt, with families losing invaluable access to support workers and the services they rely on to live good lives.

RNZ has highlighted one group of 120 families losing access to support worker relief for young people with mental health challenges like autism, anxiety and depression.

Heath Minister Dr Shane Reti was quick to offer reassurance that this isn’t part of the government’s cost cutting measures - the line from the government is that because the money allocated to programmes hasn’t been altered, it’s not a cut.

Frankly, that doesn’t wash. If the money is no longer being used to support vulnerable New Zealanders, then where is it? In any event, it’s cold comfort to those missing out. In fact, if the story is this isn’t a cut because the budget remains the same, that’s worse – if that money isn’t being used to fund support, then what’s it being used for?

Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this process is being mishandled – with no consultation and disability support falling between different Ministries, the only consistent aspect that funding is being reduced.

I’m really concerned this scenario of support evaporating is playing out many times over, with more and more families getting the tough news that the support they reply on is no longer funded. Or the provider they trust is no longer available or worse.

Peter Reynolds, New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO

