Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Save The Date For EDS's 2025 Environmental Summit

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Economic development is a major focus of the coalition government. Reforms purport to remove ‘red’ and ‘green’ tape. But at what cost? Improving regulatory settings is one thing, but New Zealanders will be concerned with changes that enable more freshwater pollution, loss of indigenous species and questionable developments.

The Environmental Defence Society’s 2025 environmental summit will reframe the narrative. How can we improve economic welfare while not harming the environment? Can development fund restoration? Where are the synergies? And how can such an approach frame the Government’s proposed reform of resource management law and policy?

Our 2025 summit includes a full day dedicated to the ocean, where economic opportunities interface with nature in a highly dynamic way. How can we restore ecosystem health while harnessing wealth from our oceans?

EDS’s conferences delve deeply into contemporary issues and provide an opportunity to engage in constructive and intelligent discourse. Dollars & Sense will be a seminal event.

Monday 12 May: Oceans symposium (full day, separately bookable event)
Tuesday 13 May: Conference sessions & conference dinner
Wednesday 14 May: Conference sessions

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 