Save The Date For EDS's 2025 Environmental Summit

Economic development is a major focus of the coalition government. Reforms purport to remove ‘red’ and ‘green’ tape. But at what cost? Improving regulatory settings is one thing, but New Zealanders will be concerned with changes that enable more freshwater pollution, loss of indigenous species and questionable developments.

The Environmental Defence Society’s 2025 environmental summit will reframe the narrative. How can we improve economic welfare while not harming the environment? Can development fund restoration? Where are the synergies? And how can such an approach frame the Government’s proposed reform of resource management law and policy?

Our 2025 summit includes a full day dedicated to the ocean, where economic opportunities interface with nature in a highly dynamic way. How can we restore ecosystem health while harnessing wealth from our oceans?

EDS’s conferences delve deeply into contemporary issues and provide an opportunity to engage in constructive and intelligent discourse. Dollars & Sense will be a seminal event.

Monday 12 May: Oceans symposium (full day, separately bookable event)

Tuesday 13 May: Conference sessions & conference dinner

Wednesday 14 May: Conference sessions

