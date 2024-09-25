Shaun Greaves To Join PSN As New CEO

Photo/Supplied

Shaun Greaves will join Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) as its new Kaiwhakahaere Mātua (Chief Executive) on December 9.

Currently the Executive Director (CEO) of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Shaun Greaves has a strong track record in leading non-government organisations. Prior to his role at Amnesty International, he was previously GM Engagement at PSN where he was responsible for overseeing our People & Culture, Health & Safety, Communications & Marketing and stakeholder engagement functions.

Along with PSN and Amnesty International, Shaun has held senior leadership roles in several New Zealand not-for-profit organisations, including New Zealand Red Cross, Scouts Aotearoa and Hato Hone St John.

