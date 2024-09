Ongoing Incident, Patea

Police in Pātea, Taranaki are working to resolve an incident that took place in Hadfield Street earlier today.

Officers were called to the property around 3:50am to a report of someone being unlawfully at an address.

It’s not believed anyone is injured, however, members of the Armed Offenders Squad are assisting local staff in the area working to safely resolve the incident.

