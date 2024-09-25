Firearms Recovered After Vehicle Flees From Police

A gang associate is facing serious charges after firearms were recovered following a fleeing driver incident overnight.

Night shift staff working in east Auckland sighted a vehicle linked to a wanted person travelling along Ellerslie-Panmure Highway just after 1am.

Inspector Jim Wilson, Area Commander for Auckland City East Police, says the vehicle was signalled to stop near Karangahape Road.

“It immediately accelerated away from the unit and the Air Support Unit took over monitoring the vehicle’s direction of travel,” he says.

“The vehicle was driven erratically further west towards Point Chevalier.”

Eagle observed the vehicle stop at a property on Moa Road.

“The driver allegedly handed a bag to a passenger who got out of the vehicle, before he accelerated away from the address,” Inspector Wilson says.

Police did not pursue the vehicle but continued to track its movements.

“On several occasions the driver has been observed driving extremely dangerously through parts of central Auckland and Balmoral, before heading east again.”

Spikes were successfully deployed near Greenlane.

Inspector Wilson says the vehicle carried on until losing control in Saint Johns.

“The incident came to an end at the intersection of Saint Johns and College Roads, with the driver taken into custody shortly afterward.”

Police also caught up with the woman who exited the vehicle in Point Chevalier, who was carrying a bag with two firearms and ammunition inside.

“As a result, we have recovered a pump action shot gun and a cut down .22 calibre rifle along with ammunition for both firearms,” Inspector Wilson says.

Police have laid a host of charges against the 30-year-old man driving the vehicle, who is an associate of the Comancheros.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court today facing multiple firearms offences, along with reckless driving and failing to stop.

The 29-year-old passenger had a number of unrelated warrants to arrest, and she will be appearing in court today.

Inspector Wilson says: “The driver’s reckless behaviour this morning is totally unacceptable, and it is pleasing he will now have his day in court.

“This is a great outcome for the community, with more firearms taken out of circulation and highlights great teamwork by Police working on night shift.”

© Scoop Media

