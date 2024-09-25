Marlborough Sounds Water And Air Transport Subsidy Continues For Some

With summer just around the corner, Council’s water and air transport subsidy will continue for residents, workers and visitors to areas in the Marlborough Sounds that were previously accessible by road.

The $25 subsidy will continue for non-resident and non-emergency road users accessing properties from the Kenepuru Road beyond the Onahau Road turn off. The subsidy does not apply to properties before the Onahau turn off or accessible by water only, regardless of their location.

Please remember for non-scheduled services the subsidy has a maximum of $100 per trip; four users at $25 (GST inclusive) per person per trip capped at $100 (GST inclusive). An eligibility check based on property number must be applied.

The barge subsidy will also continue for residents, workers and visitors to areas in the Marlborough Sounds that were previously accessible by road. It runs in partnership with Johnson's Barge Service Limited in Havelock and Kenny Barging in Picton.

People wanting to use these services and access the subsidy should book directly with the provider.

