Biosecurity New Zealand Prepares For School Holidays

Biosecurity New Zealand is gearing up for the September school holidays, with international passenger arrivals expected to be higher than last year.

Passenger arrivals at Auckland Airport are predicted to be 2% higher than in 2023, which saw 217,195 air passengers pass through biosecurity checks, says Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner Mike Inglis.

"We’re continuing to recruit more frontline border officers and so far this year, 70 new trainees have been recruited, including 51 in Auckland.

“Nationwide, our officers screened 474,272 passengers in August, up from 459,122 in the same month last year. Officers also seized 7,536 risk items in August and issued 610 infringement notices to passengers who failed to declare items.

"Our role is to ensure biosecurity threats such as the exotic fruit fly and brown marmorated stink bug do not cross our borders," says Mr Inglis.

"These and other pests and diseases could have a devastating impact on New Zealand’s $54 billion primary sector."

The top three seizures in August were fresh produce, meat products and used equipment, while unusual finds included dried cow dung patties and a large haul of giant clams.

Mr Inglis says there has been a steady increase in passenger numbers since COVID-19 travel restrictions eased and Biosecurity New Zealand continues to improve passenger flows at international airports while maintaining strict biosecurity controls.

Last year, a new risk assessment process was introduced for passengers arriving at Auckland Airport with nothing to declare. The process uses declaration information to assess risk before passengers collect their baggage. Low-risk passengers are directed to an express exit lane, where they are screened by detector dogs.

"This initiative has reduced the average biosecurity processing time at Auckland Airport to around five minutes, down from a peak of 13.16 minutes in February 2023."

Biosecurity New Zealand is looking to risk assess more passengers before they collect their baggage rather than after.

Mr Inglis says trials at international airports across the country shows this reduces screening times.

He says the quickest way to pass through biosecurity screening is to avoid bringing food or other items that could pose a biosecurity risk.

