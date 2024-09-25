Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Biosecurity New Zealand Prepares For School Holidays

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 11:24 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Biosecurity New Zealand is gearing up for the September school holidays, with international passenger arrivals expected to be higher than last year.

Passenger arrivals at Auckland Airport are predicted to be 2% higher than in 2023, which saw 217,195 air passengers pass through biosecurity checks, says Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner Mike Inglis.

"We’re continuing to recruit more frontline border officers and so far this year, 70 new trainees have been recruited, including 51 in Auckland.

“Nationwide, our officers screened 474,272 passengers in August, up from 459,122 in the same month last year. Officers also seized 7,536 risk items in August and issued 610 infringement notices to passengers who failed to declare items.

"Our role is to ensure biosecurity threats such as the exotic fruit fly and brown marmorated stink bug do not cross our borders," says Mr Inglis.

"These and other pests and diseases could have a devastating impact on New Zealand’s $54 billion primary sector."

The top three seizures in August were fresh produce, meat products and used equipment, while unusual finds included dried cow dung patties and a large haul of giant clams.

Mr Inglis says there has been a steady increase in passenger numbers since COVID-19 travel restrictions eased and Biosecurity New Zealand continues to improve passenger flows at international airports while maintaining strict biosecurity controls.

Last year, a new risk assessment process was introduced for passengers arriving at Auckland Airport with nothing to declare. The process uses declaration information to assess risk before passengers collect their baggage. Low-risk passengers are directed to an express exit lane, where they are screened by detector dogs.

"This initiative has reduced the average biosecurity processing time at Auckland Airport to around five minutes, down from a peak of 13.16 minutes in February 2023."

Biosecurity New Zealand is looking to risk assess more passengers before they collect their baggage rather than after.

Mr Inglis says trials at international airports across the country shows this reduces screening times.

He says the quickest way to pass through biosecurity screening is to avoid bringing food or other items that could pose a biosecurity risk.

For more information please email: BiosecurityNZ_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 