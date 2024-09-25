Truck Into Tree Crash: Truck Retrieval Midday To 4 Pm SH6 Into Westport

A truck crash in the Buller Gorge, between Inangahua Junction and the entrance to Westport (SH67) briefly closed SH6 this morning between 9 and 10 am.

The truck will be removed from the site this afternoon from midday, so SH6 will be closed potentially up till 4 pm, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

People travelling to Westport via the Buller Gorge need to delay their journeys this afternoon or take the long way via Greymouth and up the Coast Road via Punakaiki.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/closures/481883

