Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Truck Into Tree Crash: Truck Retrieval Midday To 4 Pm SH6 Into Westport

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 11:53 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A truck crash in the Buller Gorge, between Inangahua Junction and the entrance to Westport (SH67) briefly closed SH6 this morning between 9 and 10 am.

The truck will be removed from the site this afternoon from midday, so SH6 will be closed potentially up till 4 pm, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

People travelling to Westport via the Buller Gorge need to delay their journeys this afternoon or take the long way via Greymouth and up the Coast Road via Punakaiki.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/closures/481883

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

  • Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
  • Facebook Canterbury & West Coast: https://www.facebook.com/nztacwc/
  • X NZTA: https://x.com/nztamain
  • X Canterbury & West Coast: https://x.com/nztacwc
  • Instagram: https://instagram.com/nztransportagency
  • TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@nztransportagency
  • Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
  • Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 