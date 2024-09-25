Investigation Following Death Of Baby, Newtown

Wellington District Police continue to make enquiries after the death of an 8-month-old baby at a Newtown address yesterday.

A scene examination will take place today, after which a blessing will take place. A post-mortem examination will also be carried out.

The investigation continues to progress with the co-operation of the family, and Police would like to assure the community there are no wider concerns for safety.

Further updates will be provided when they are available.

