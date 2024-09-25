Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust Reports To ORC

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service responded with critical care for 1,883 patients across the lower South Island in the year to 30 June, reflecting the ongoing high level of demand for the service.

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust presented its 2023-24 annual report to an Otago Regional Council (ORC) meeting today.

The Annual Report was presented by Stephen Woodhead, Trustee of the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust, and Ross Kirkpatrick, Critical Care Paramedic and Team Leader, of the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service.

The report noted that the Trust has continued to co-fund the critical Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service, along with the Crown. Trustee Stephen Woodhead said “the Trust provides $800,000 pa (plus $400,000 pa contributed by the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust) as well as funding innovations that are beyond the scope of the Crown contract, such as the network of Instrument Flight Rules routes that have been developed across the lower South Island over recent years. These innovations provide our community with an enhanced service that saves lives”.

“Our community is generous with its donations and bequests and these gifts really make a difference in supporting the critical Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service across our region”.

Mr Woodhead recorded special thanks to the Otago Regional Council for its ongoing support, as well as to the cornerstone Platinum Sponsor, Landpower Group Ltd, which owns the CLAAS Harvest Centre network, and to the other sponsors in the Trust’s family of sponsors.

“The teams bring life-saving care to patients across the lower South Island 24/7, 365 days of the year. It is an expensive operation, and we are very grateful for the funding support provided” he said.

ORC is a major funder of the Trust, donating $350,000 annually.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson said the report highlights the critical work the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust does for the region.

“This is an important service that unquestionably saves lives every year. Otago is a large and geographically diverse area, and this service plays a critical role in helping patients across the region. The hundreds of patients cared for over the past year reinforces how valuable this service is for the people of Otago.”

“I want to thank the Trust, pilots and emergency response staff who play an important role in saving lives and helping our communities every day.”

The presentation went on to highlight the significant development of new Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) routes across the region in the past five years, now nearly complete and providing connections through all the main valleys in Otago and Southland, enabling missions to be completed where poor visibility would other preclude flying.

“The additional equipment and the IFR routes that the Trust has funded helps us to respond with the very best care to patients, as well as improving the safety for patients and crew when we are out on missions” said Ross Kirkpatrick, Critical Care Paramedic of the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service.

To view the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust’s 2024 Annual Report, visit https://www.otagorescue.co.nz/about/the-trust

