Update: Pātea

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Perverse Hostility To Working From Home

Vaccine work mandates, no. Work-in-the-office mandates? Hell yes, Finance Minister Nicola Willis is all for them. Given half the chance, she believes, “some people but not all” will just skive off, otherwise. Sigh. But here’s the thing. Normally, when the media wants to query Cabinet Ministers about events in their portfolio, the stock reply is: that’s an operational matter. Yet on this occasion Willis is happy to barge in and tell departmental heads how to manage their work arrangements with their staff.