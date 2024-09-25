Heavy Rain Warnings For Te Wai Pounamu/parts Of The West Coast And South Island

People driving through Fiordland, along the West Coast of the South Island and around the Canterbury high country and alpine passes are warned to be ready for heavy rain overnight tonight and into Thursday, says MetService and NZTA.

Although the amounts are not predicted to be huge at this stage, combined with recent heavy rain, snowmelt and spring conditions, there is more potential for slips and rockfalls.

Drivers need to be on the lookout, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Given recent rockfalls on the Haast Pass (SH6), and avalanches on the Milford Road (SH94), we are not out of winter yet,” says NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts. “Drivers should be prepared for changeable conditions and possible road closures.”

From bottom to top

There are heavy rain watches in place for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from tonight into Thursday lunchtime.

The Westland Ranges may catch heavy rain from the early hours of Thursday to later Thursday.

A heavy rain warning also covers the Canterbury lakes and rivers headwaters from 9 am Thursday to later Thursday night, with a nor-westerly gale warning for the Canterbury high country. People driving high-sided vehicles (campervans, towing caravans) and motorcyclists need to be aware of the danger and the potential for powerline damage/ tree branches over roads.

There is also a heavy rain watch for Buller and Grey Districts from Thursday afternoon to the early hours of Friday.

“Check highway traffic real time updates before you head out tomorrow,” says Miss Felts.

© Scoop Media

